Clamshell Blisters Market – Business Strategies, Revenue Generation, Market Shares & Latest Development

Clamshell blisters were first utilized in pharmaceuticals and served the purpose of primary packaging. With advancements in technology, clamshell blisters packaging is extensively being employed in all end user segments, such as consumer & industrial goods, food industry and veterinary & nutraceuticals. Clamshell blisters packages are mainly of two types: clear thermoformed clamshell blisters and cold form clamshell blisters. Clamshell blisters with a cavity are known as clear thermoformed clamshell blisters and clamshell blisters with the foil as a cavity are known as cold form clamshell blisters.

Pharmaceuticals accounts for a major share in the global clamshell blisters market, the packaging has been specially designed for pharmaceuticals to enable the patients to check whether the prescribed dosage has been taken or not. Easy portability and convenience of clamshell blisters as compared to conventional packages is also one of the prime reasons behind the growth of the pharmaceuticals market.

Global Clamshell Blisters Market – Dynamics:

Clamshell blisters packs are more sustainable. They can retain their shape without getting deformed, this feature widens their applications. Clamshell blisters are made from aluminum, are tamper resistant and do not allow materials to twist or buckle. Deformations are usually caused in packer bottles as they are made of brittle materials. Recent key product developments and innovations in clamshell blisters packaging have made it possible for users to easily keep a track on their smart phones. Clamshell Blisters consist of an ultra – low power processor and radio linked with thin plastic foil.

Clamshell blisters behave as a rigid material and protects the content from light humidity and UV rays. In addition, clamshell blisters act as a perfect sealing agent for microbes and provide stable and reliable solution for pills. This feature has extended the shelf life of clamshell blisters. Furthermore, clamshell blisters packaging is also gaining more popularity as they provide an aseptic solution. Clamshell blisters packs have lower manufacturing cost as compared to other materials. All these factors would help the clamshell blisters market to grow significantly over the forecast period. However, Clamshell blisters market may be hampered by the fact but these are not suitable for carrying heavier materials.