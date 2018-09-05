Corrugation Machine Market is Experiencing Growth in Protective and Customized Packaging

Frequent innovation in variety of products gives rise to requirement of new methodology, designing and technology for their packaging. The manufacturer of corrugation machines need to utilize the technology and improvise their operations. There are different varieties of corrugated machines available in the market which manufacture the right size packaging for a particular product. The machineries nowadays installed are automatic, instead of manual corrugation machines. The high-speed and high opacity of the corrugation machine is boosting the need for corrugated packaging.

The corrugation machines are compatible with customized packaging solutions of different shapes and sizes thus increasing their demand in the market. The corrugation machines manufacture boxes or packages of the required size, according to the product, which eventually reduces the huge dimensional weight charges. There are different varieties of corrugation machines available such as single facer, duplex stacker, fingerless single facer, liner preheater and others.

The corrugation machines with control panel are easy to operate and minimize the environmental impacts and waste produced. The corrugation machine products also prevent products from moisture and keeps them safe during shipments. The corrugation machines are made up of steel and special alloy steel among others which further provides it high speed and protection from corrosion. The corrugation machine market is expected to witness frequent innovative packaging solutions and opportunities of growth.

Corrugation Machine Market: Dynamics

The key factor in the growth of corrugation machine market is the recyclability of the corrugated boxes, which makes them convenient packaging solution of all. The corrugated cardboard boxes are made from arched paper which is known as fluted paper, provides protection by filling empty space in outer packaging case and offers cushioning to products. The corrugation machine market is experiencing growth in protective and customized packaging.

The manufacturers and converters are preferring the corrugation machines for cardboard packaging and papers so as to provide better solutions with reduced cost. The corrugation machine market is estimated to grow in the upcoming years as corrugated products are paper-based and easily recyclable as compared to plastic. Also, due to its high durability and added treatments such as laminating, adhesives, and designing, corrugation machine market will expand during forecast period.

The amount of plastic waste which is recycled is 9-10% of total plastic produced, where in corrugation machine products (boxes and paperboard) are completely recyclable except destroyed ones. The corrugation machines are preferred by the manufacturers who are looking for eco-friendly and consumer oriented products. The corrugation machines market is enhancing as it makes corrugated sheets with fluted paper which acts as a cushioning and protective packaging material for the products. The corrugation machines are available in variety of added features such as advanced control panel giving rise to growth of its market globally.