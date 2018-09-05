El Paso Mexican Restaurant Features Irresistible Brunch Menu

The Virginia restaurant offers authentic Mexican dishes for its brunch or almuerzos service with a delectable menu that is also kid-friendly.

[VIRGINIA, 09/05/2018] – El Paso Mexican Restaurant delivers a total Mexican dining experience, even during brunch. The restaurant offers brunch service that features authentic dishes from Mexico, which patrons from Alexandria, Woodbridge, and Springfield have come to love.

Best-Selling Almuerzos

El Paso Mexican Restaurant offers a wide selection of almuerzos or brunch meals. Most items center around eggs, like the huevos con chorizo y papas (scrambled with potatoes and Mexican sausage), huevos a la Mexicana (eggs scrambled with diced onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes), migas estilo Michoacan (corn tortilla strips in scrambled eggs with Mexican cheese, salsa verde, sour cream, and cilantro.

Some meals come with a side of rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

Diners with a hefty appetite can savor the Texas size breakfast quesadilla, which is a jumbo-sized grilled flour tortilla stuffed with bacon, eggs, and cheese.

Food for Kids

To accommodate the needs of families with kids, El Paso Mexican Restaurant also offers food that children will love to eat. Its kids soft taco is scrambled eggs with melted cheese in a soft flour tortilla make up this brunch, and served with a side of rice, beans, and sour cream.

The kids burrito, meanwhile, mixes scrambled eggs and bacon bits with melted cheese and potatoes rolled in a soft flour tortilla.

El Paso Mexican prepares its home entrees as mild or spicy, depending on the customer’s request.

The Virginia restaurant says, “With our delectable brunch and catered menus, it’s no wonder we’ve become one of the most popular Mexican restaurants in Alexandria, VA!”

About El Paso Mexican Restaurant

El Paso Mexican Restaurant brings the finest authentic Mexican cuisine to the Washington Metro area. The restaurant has four branches. It delivers great-tasting Mexican food matched with friendly service to its customers.

The restaurant uses only the freshest ingredients to prepare the Mexican and homemade entrees served mild or spicy. For more information, visit http://www.elpasomexicanrestaurants.com today.