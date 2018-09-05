First Visit to the Periodontist in Perth at Elite Perio – What to Expect

The Elite Perio periodontist in Perth performs cosmetic procedures to improve a patient’s smile, such as gum contouring and the placement of dental implants.

[Perth, 05/09/2018] A periodontist in Perth is a dentist specialising in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease in soft tissues supporting the teeth and the jawbone. A first visit to the Elite Perio periodontist should not be awkward. The Elite Perio periodontist in Perth will let you know what to expect in order to make this experience as positive as possible. The Elite Perio periodontist in Perth is aware that most patients meeting a new dentist are likely to feel nervous.

Examination

During a consultation at Elite Perio, the periodontist in Perth will conduct a thorough examination to evaluate the state of a patient’s teeth and gums. This examination includes a discussion pre-existing oral health concerns, a review of the patient’s medical records as well as any dental concerns they may have. After creating a thorough medical and dental health history profile, the Elite Perio periodontist in Perth will check for any bone loss, loose teeth, bite issues, oral cancers, jaw joint problems as well as signs of gum disease. The Elite Perio periodontist in Perth will also use x-rays and/or digital pictures to ensure that the interior of the mouth is thoroughly examined.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Once the examination is over, the Elite Perio periodontist in Perth will determine the exact problem and offer solutions; both surgical and non-surgical treatments are used. For instance, the Elite Perio periodontist in Perth can revert early-stage gum disease with scaling and root planning. However, if gum disease is accompanied by bone loss and gum recession, then the Elite Perio periodontist will recommend surgical treatment to reduce the pocket depth around the gums. If teeth are missing because of gum disease, Elite Perio periodontist will recommend dental implants.

Prevention

Gum is a progressive, painless infection that has very few symptoms during its early stage. Delay can cause further bone loss and more expense. For this reason, patients are advised not to postpone their appointment with Elite Perio periodontist.