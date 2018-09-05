India Truck Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023, truck market is projected to surpass $ 11 billion in 2023

Aarkstore Enterprise announced latest Market Research Report Titled “India Truck Market – Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023”

According to India Truck Market By Vehicle Type, By Fuel Type, By Application, By Tonnage, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023, truck market is projected to surpass $ 11 billion in 2023. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing construction and infrastructure development projects, along with growing logistics sector.

Moreover, increasing investments in the mining industry coupled with easy availability of finance would propel truck sales across India in the coming years. Some of the major players operating in India truck market are Tata Motors Limited, Ashok Leyland Limited, VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, SML Isuzu Limited, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., AMW Motors Ltd., MAN Truck & Bus, Hino Motors Sales India Private Limited., and Scania Commercial Vehicle India Pvt Ltd.

India Truck Market By Vehicle Type, By Fuel Type, By Application, By Tonnage, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of truck market in India:

Truck Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Vehicle Type (Heavy Duty Truck, Light Duty Truck & Medium Duty Truck), By Fuel Type (Diesel, CNG & LNG & Petrol), By Application (Logistics, Construction & Others), By Tonnage

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of truck market in India

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, truck distributor, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyers specific needs

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with truck distributor, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

