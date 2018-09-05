Make Businesses More Enticing to Customers with Roof to Deck Decoration’s Commercial Christmas Lighting Services

Holiday decorations like Christmas lights play a role in drawing customers and boosting sales. Businesses that want to decorate their establishments with holiday lights can turn to Roof to Deck Decoration.

[ST. PAUL, 9/5/2018] — The holiday season presents a unique opportunity for business owners to capitalize on the increased consumer activity and traffic. It’s also a chance to spread joy.

One of the ways businesses can promote the holiday spirit is to install attractive and tasteful holiday decorations, such as Christmas lights.

Benefits of Holiday Decoration

An article by Business News Daily mentioned increased customers and higher sales as the benefits of putting up decorations during the holidays. Golden Corral, a grill-buffet restaurant, has determined that hanging holiday décor in its establishments brings new diners in the door and boosts sales. Bob McDevitt, Golden Corral’s senior vice president of franchising, said that around 50 of the chain’s restaurants had installed holiday lights on their building after a test program generated pronounced results.

During the test program, six restaurants sought the help of professional decorators to hang lights along the trees and rooflines leading up to each location. The restaurants installed the lights before Thanksgiving and kept them through the end of the year. The findings revealed that all six saw a rise in sales. McDevitt stated that the holiday lighting drew attention to the streets and made the establishments stand out from other nearby businesses.

Professional Lighting Services

McDevitt suggested that businesses that want to use holiday lights to make their establishment more enticing should let a professional handle the decorating. Business owners in search of a commercial

Christmas lights installation expert can turn to Roof to Deck Decoration. The company installs Christmas decors that provide cheer and warmth to establishments. Businesses don’t have to worry so much about energy costs from installing holiday lights, as the company uses top-grade LED products to help save on energy bills.

