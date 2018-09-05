Roofing Shingle Release Films Market Analysis 2018 By Requirements, Demands and Supply

Roofing shingle release films are thin film strips applied at the back of shingles. Roofing shingle release films can be categorized as a variant of surface protection films. Roofing shingle release films are designed to prevent shingles from sticking together and prevent dirt and debris from mixing with the adhesive material. Roofing shingle release films can be removed after the roofing process, and therefore, are witnessing high preference in the market. Roofing shingle release films are preferred over conventionally used shingle backing films due to their easy release features. There have been debates various over the requirement of removal of the film post-roofing.

Conventional films can also damage the shingle in case any attempt is made to remove them. Roofing shingle release films eliminate that problem owing to their easy release feature. During the initial years, roofing shingle release films used to be simply an aluminium foil or a special paper, which was gradually replaced with plastic. Therefore, roofing shingle release films do not damage the shingle-bonding. The global roofing shingle release films market is expected to witness a moderate growth outlook during the forecast period.

Global Roofing Shingle Release Films Market: Dynamics

The global roofing shingle release films market is expected to grow alongside the increasing demand for easy release films for Asphalt roofing. Manufacturers of roofing shingle release films have largely been successful in capitalizing on the growing demand for easy removal of films after roofing. Many manufacturers of conventional backing films emphasize on the consistent performance of the adhesives even if the film is not removed. This is one of the factors expected to be a key restraint for the growth of the global roofing shingle release films market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, roofing shingle release films are expected to find more applications in regions with tropical winters. The change in climatic conditions due to global warming has resulted in extreme cold weather in these regions, resulting in increased demand for Asphalt roofing. This change is expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the global roofing shingle release films market.

Manufacturers of roofing shingle release films are focusing on production of variants which have high mechanical strength and elasticity. Additional additives enhance the functionality of roofing shingle release films, making them strong enough to provide resistance from UV radiation for up to 6 months. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global roofing shingle release films market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.