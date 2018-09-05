Tax Reforms and Growth in Private Sector to Boost Economic Growth in the Netherlands Economy

The Netherlands economy is dominated by the service sector, which contributed approximately 80.7% to the total GDP in 2016. Government & care is the major contributing 19.9% of GDP. The Netherlands government is expected to start a number of projects that will help further develop on various sectors such as infrastructure, health, and education. The Netherlands has Sustainable Development Goals which provides direction for prioritizing capital expenditure, encouraging private investment and creating jobs for nationals in the private sector. The Netherlands government is focusing on tax reforms, which will encourage the consumer spending and move the economy toward an externally sustainable path.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors of the Netherlands and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “PESTLE Analysis of the Netherlands 2017”. This report provides an analysis of the Netherlands economy from historical, current, and future perspectives. SWOT analysis, scenario analysis, and risk analysis of the Netherlands is also included in the report. The report also includes forecast for the Netherlands economic growth through 2022.

The report highlights various drivers and challenges which have influence on investment decisions in the economy. The Netherlands is a politically stable country, which follows a constitutional monarchy and a decentralized unitary state. The Netherland is highly dependent on mineral oils and products export, which is one of the main challenges. If oil prices increase and decreases, it directly affects the country’s GDP. The Netherlands government has investment upcoming year to spur development in the private sector and carry out a number of large infrastructure projects, including the building of roads, trade and industrial centers, and hospitals. The Netherlands has to depend on other countries for food because the Netherlands has very low agriculture productivity.

This 84-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents and pricing information on this timely, insightful report, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or via email at helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel provides cutting-edge decision support services that facilitate critical decisions with greater speed, market insight, and cost efficiency. To learn more, visit www.lucintel.com. You can also contact us through Live Chat in its website to answer your questions in real time. Lucintel offerings include SWOT Matrix, Due Diligence, Mergers & Acquisitions, Industry/Market Analysis and Strategic Growth Consulting.