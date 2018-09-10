Legal Separation Services in Colorado with The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne

Under the state of Colorado, spouses who decide to separate temporarily or separate before divorce proceedings need to file for legal separation. The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne can help parties compromise on a separation agreement before reconciliation or divorce.

[COLORADO SPRINGS, 09/10/2018] – A legal separation is similar to divorce, except that the couple is still married and spouses cannot remarry yet. In most cases, they are still entitled to benefits such as tax deductions and government benefits. Both spouses will live separately and negotiate child custody, spousal support, and property division.

In Colorado, legal separation is more than just agreeing to take a break and put the relationship on pause. Spouses must submit a Decree of Legal Separation to the court. For legal assistance during negotiations and petitioning, The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne offers tireless support so that its clients get the results they want that suit their plans.

Legal Separation in Colorado

In case of legal separation, the State of Colorado recognizes that a couple no longer lives as husband and wife and are either temporarily on a break or are on their way to file for divorce. Legal separation applies to all unions, including civil unions, common law marriages, and traditional marriages.

The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne assists clients during negotiations. Clients benefit from aggressive legal representation from an experienced lawyer for legal separation, just like in divorce proceedings. Clients consult with Attorney Gordon N. Shayne about what they want from the separation, and he then finds the most beneficial solution for their case.

Reconciliation or Divorce Preparations

After filing for separation, spouses may choose to reconcile after some time apart – or eventually choose to divorce. Because of moral or religious reasons – for religions or cultures where divorce is unacceptable – some choose to remain separated indefinitely. They will not be allowed to remarry until after their marriage is dissolved. Depending on the agreement, spouses in such cases may not be entitled to certain benefits from their spouse anymore.

