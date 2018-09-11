Hospice of the Calumet Area Provides the Transitions Program at No Cost

Hospice of the Calumet Area provides their Transitions program at no cost to those living with a limiting illness. The program includes companionship and assistance in the performance of daily tasks, among other services.

[MUNSTER, 09/11/2018] — Hospice of the Calumet Area provides relief to individuals with a life-limiting illness with a support system called the Transitions program. Through this program, patients are provided companionship as well as assistance with daily tasks, and if necessary, referrals to community resources, all at zero cost.

Relief at No Cost

For individuals living with an illness, even the basics of life such as housework and running errands can be challenging. Hospice of the Calumet Area helps ease the burden through the Transitions program.

The Transitions staff provides aid in coping with the challenges associated with a life-limiting illness, including locating community resources that may ease daily chores, as well as in making informed decisions about their care options.

Transitions volunteers, on the other hand, provide assistance with errands such as meal preparations. They may also conduct companionship visits and respite breaks for caregivers.

As the program is funded with the help of donations from the community, the organization is able to extend their Transitions services to the public at no cost.

Assistance for Grieving Loved Ones

While Hospice of the Calumet Area focuses on providing comprehensive and compassionate end-of-life care, they also offer help and support to grieving loved ones and families. Through their extensive bereavement program, the bereaved are provided the hope and strength essential to healing.

The bereavement program includes the “Healing Hearts” grief support groups, telephone support, educational materials on grief and bereavement for individuals of any age, short-term counseling, and referral to community support.

About Hospice of the Calumet Area

Hospice of the Calumet Area is a nonprofit organization working towards improving the quality of life of individuals facing a life-limiting illness. The organization, composed of compassionate doctors, nurses, counselors, social workers, and trained volunteers, takes a family-centered approach to hospice care. They all work as a team to address the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the individuals and families under their care. The team’s goal is to make end-of-life as comfortable and pain-free as possible.

For more information, visit their website at http://www.hospicecalumet.org/.