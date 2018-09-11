Jihosoft Photo Eraser Review: Simple Yet Professional

Jihosoft is one of the most popular software developers out there. They have developed and released many utility tools for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android in the past. Today Jihosoft releases its latest erase-photo editor software named Jihosoft Photo Eraser.

Jihosoft Photo Eraser, as its name indicates, is an effective way to remove unwanted objects from your photos. Since many times we are unfortunate in taking a shot with too many distractions which removes our focus from the core object in the photo.

Hence, Photo eraser is built to be the solution for these kinds of situations. You can use this tool to remove things such as unwanted persons, street signs, watermarks, and face blemishes without affecting the background of your photos. Moreover, you are able to remove scratches and other damages to repair your old photos with it.

To use Jihosoft Photo Eraser for picture eraser is simpler than Adobe Photoshop as it is very easy to use and comes with an intuitive user interface, even a fifth grader with few tricks can use it to perfect the photos.

Check out these steps to use Jihosoft Photo Eraser for Windows:

Step1: Select a Selection method from Brush, Rectangle, Lasso, Polygon Lasso, and then adjust the size of the brush according to the object you want to erase.

Step2: Brush the unwanted object in the image by clicking and dragging the mouse.

Step 3: Click on the “Erase” button and then you are good to go.

And here is how the program looks!

jihosoft-photo-eraser.png

Main Feature:

Easy to use

Drag and Drop facility

Neat and Clean UI

Quick processing

All the tools work pretty well

Customized Brush Sizes

Support Jpeg, TIFF, PNG, BMP, Jxr, Jiff and etc

Remove unwanted objects from any photo

Price and Availability

Jihosoft Photo Eraser is available for Windows at $39.95 for the personal lifetime license. There is a free trial available so you can Try Before Buy. You can visit the official website here to download this photo eraser software.

Jihosoft Photo Eraser website: https://www.jihosoft.com/photo/photo-eraser.html