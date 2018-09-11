Overview of Multi purpose Farming tools and its types of agriculture products in Seyoungmetal

SeYoung Metal Co., Ltd. grew in 1999 as a trading company specialized in exporting kitchenware. Since then, we have expanded our business into the field of PVC hose manufacturing and now export products to more than 40 countriesp around the world.Our producing mind is to make the best quality as our life, and business mind is to show the best credit to all our customers

AGRICULTURE PRODUCTS:

Seyoung Metal’s farming materials are made with excellent raw materials and customized designs.

You can use the products of Sejong Metal with the best quality and reasonable price in agricultural field.

Multi-Purpose Farming Tools:

SCYTHE

• Model SCYTHE

• Size 145x80mm

• Material Patent blade protection

• Usage To remove weed, mow grass,harvest cops

HOE

• Model HOE

• Size 200x115mm

• Material Particular stainless steel

• Usage To cut a groove, remove weed, and harvest cops

SCYTHE

• Model SCYTHE

• Size 290x85mm

• Purpose Multipurpose design

• Usage To remove weed, plant out seeding, pick out grits

PICKAX

• Model PICKAX

• Size 190x90mm

• Prupose Multipurpose design

• Model PICKAX

• Size 190x90mm

• Prupose Multipurpose design

• Usage To remove weed, cut a groove before sowing

SYTR-10

• Model SYTR-10

• Overall length 295mm

• Weight 205g

• Surface finishing Power coating

SYTR-20

• Model SYTR-20

• Overall length 295mm

• Weight 165g

• Surface finishing Power coating

SYTR-30

• Model SYTR-30

• Overall length 345mm

• Weight 290g

• Surface finishing Power coating

SYTR-40

• Model SYTR-40

• Overall length 270mm

• Weight 190g

• Surface finishing Power coating

SYSC-10

• Model SYSC-10

• Overall length 190mm

• Weight 180g

• Surface finishing Hard Chrome

SYSC-20

• Model SYTR-20

• Overall length 160mm

• Weight 80g

• Surface finishing Metal

SYPR-10

• Model SYPR-10

• Overall length 185mm

• Weight 173g

• Surface finishing P.T.F.E

Seyoung Metal contributes to social development through win-win growth by supplying excellent products to customers. We are also increasing our reputation by exporting our products to overseas markets. Seyoung Metal has grown to become a world-class company by employing professional personnel with the value that nothing is more important than human resources.