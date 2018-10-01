A global job board for education and teaching jobs around the world

Muscat, Oman – September, 2018

First Capital Financial and Management Consulting, the leading BPO and financial and management consultancy service provider in the Sultanate of Oman today announced it would be expanding to the whole world this time. The company, which prides itself on running one of the most successful and active job board in Oman and GCC www.jobibex.com, decided to operate within the global arena. First Capital Financial and Management Consulting has launched www.hireteachers.net, an international job portal for education and teaching jobs.

“We are thrilled to partner with a number of distinguished educational institutions around the world and help them identify and recruit top notch teachers through our world-class job board. Hireteachers.net will not only be posting teaching jobs and building database of teachers’ resumes. It will also publish high quality articles discussing latest issues and trends in the field of education. These articles are published by a number of field experts from around the globe.

First Capital Financial and Management Consulting has been focusing on providing innovative financial and management consulting solutions since 2009. The company revealed that www.hireteachers.net has already integrated with the company’s other activities and, of course, job board www.jobibex.com the moment it was launched. While the new job board will be promoted locally and regionally initially, we will focus on serving schools, colleges, universities, institutes, training centers and other educational entities around the world.

Khulood Moosa, Principal of www.hireteachers.net had this to say, “We are delighted with our new project and look forward to making it serve its purpose. There is a synergy between our two job boards that we feel will result in success for both brands which should entice us to embark on new similar projects. We have already integrated key tools into both websites and users of both job boards can start utilizing the great features immediately.”

To learn more about the global job board for teaching jobs, contact Ali Al Lawati at +968 22055822 or email, , or visit the website at www.hireteachers.net or the company’s website www.thefirstcapital.com

About First Capital Financial and Management Consulting:

First Capital Financial & Management Consulting is an Omani consulting powerhouse. We began our operations in 2009 and have grown due to excellent relationships with our clients. We started out small, with just a few services, but today we have a wide range of financial consulting and Business Process Outsourcing services.

We achieved our success because of how successfully we integrate with our clients.

One complaint many people have about consultants is that they can be disruptive. Employees fear outside consultants coming in and destroying the workflow. Our clients face no such issues.