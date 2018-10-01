Global Smart Irrigation Market is Estimated to Reach $2,410 Million by 2025 from $724 Million in 2017

Global Smart Irrigation Market size is projected to reach $2,410 Million by 2025 from $724 Million in 2017. In this report, smart irrigation market forecast says that the global market is growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2017 to 2025. By Geography, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World are expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% and 17.1%, respectively, during the forecast period.

“Smart Irrigation Market (By Component: Flow Meter, Sensors and Smart Detection System/Network Elements; By Irrigation Controller: Weather-Based Controllers and Sensor-Based Controllers; By Application: Non-agriculture and Agriculture.; By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Row) Global Scenario, Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast, 2016 – 2025”

The global Smart Irrigation Market is mainly driven by rising demand for food production

Increasing government initiatives to promote water conservation and rising demand for food production are the major factors fueling the growth of the global smart irrigation market. In addition, increasing importance for effective irrigation solutions & watering practices have also stimulated the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness for smart irrigation and expensive initial installation are the restraints for the market. Though, continuous improvement in technology and adoption of irrigation drones would provide lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast timeframe.

Market Segmentation

Component, irrigation controller, application and geography are the bifurcations of the global smart irrigation market. The component segment segmented into flow meter, sensors and smart detection system/network elements. By irrigation controller, the segment includes weather-based controllers and sensor-based controllers. Application segment is bifurcated into non-agriculture and agriculture. Moreover, non-agriculture is sub segmented into residential, turf and landscape, golf courses, other non-agricultures. Further, agriculture is sub segmented into greenhouse and open field.

The country wise analysis has been also covered under the scope of the report. North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe are analyzed under the European market. India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific are included under the Asia-Pacific market whereas RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Sensors, by component segment led the market with major share in 2017

Sensors contributed for the majority of the share in 2017, in the component segment, and is expected to continue its trend during the forecast period. In terms of growth, due to effective utilization of sensor supports to improve the profitability and productivity of crop and land, this is because it helps growers to choose when to irrigate, what quantity of irrigation water is needed, and how much fertilizers are essential by the plants.

Weather-based irrigation controller dominated the irrigation controller segments in 2017

Weather-based irrigation controller occupied the largest market share in the irrigation controller segment and is likely to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Weather-based controllers set the quantity of water for irrigation after considerate the water necessity of the crops or plant. The amount of irrigation water differs with the local weather. For instance, less water is consumed in winter or rainy seasons and more water in summer period. It supplies the irrigation water on the basis of weather changes, soil type, and others.

Non-agriculture, by application projected to lead the smart irrigation market over the forecasted period

On the basis of application, non-agriculture segment is projected to lead the aircraft ignition system market over the forecasted period. Calculating soil moisture and maintaining the accurate quantity of water in the soil is vital in the non-agricultural application as it assistances to reduce the wastage of water and others resources. The advantages of enhancing irrigation arrangement with soil moisture sensors comprises saving water, increasing crop yields, protecting local water resources from excess, saving on fertilizer costs and energy, and growing the profitability of the farm.

North America accounted for the maximum share in the global Smart Irrigation Market

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share of the global smart irrigation market and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Also, this region has shown an increasing growth for the protection of the environment and planned usage of natural resources. With the rising concern for water conservation and to reduce the wastage of resources, the governments in North America are actively contributing and providing subsidy and rebates to develop the application of smart irrigation for non-residential and residential use. Also, Asia-Pacific is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the market include The Toro Company, HUNTER INDUSTRIES, Rain Bird Corporation, NETAFIM, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Rachio Inc., CALSENSE, Galcon, Weathermatic, and Orbit Irrigation Product.

