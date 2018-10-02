Chatbot Market Outlook to 2025- Industry Analysis by Geography, Components, Competitive Landscape, Key Company Information-Growth Trends and Forecasts

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Chatbot Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.
This report studies the Global Chatbot Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Chatbot market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
In 2017, the global Chatbot market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered:
- Baidu
- Poncho
- Kik
- Varo Money Inc.
- Babylon Health
- ReplyYes
- SRI International
…Continued
- Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
- Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:
Standalone, Web-based and Messenger-based/Third party.
- Market segment by Application, split into:
Healthcare, Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Media and entertainment, Travel & Tourism, E-commerce and Others .
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chatbot are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
- For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders:
- Chatbot Manufacturers
- Chatbot Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
- Chatbot Subcomponent Manufacturers
- Industry Association
- Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations:
- With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
- Regional and country-level analysis of the Chatbot market, by end-use.
- Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Major Points from TOC:
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Chatbot
Chapter Two: Global Chatbot Competition Analysis by Players
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
Chapter Four: Global Chatbot Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States Chatbot Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Six: EU Chatbot Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Seven: Japan Chatbot Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Eight: China Chatbot Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Nine: India Chatbot Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Chatbot Development Status and Outlook
Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Twelve: Chatbot Market Dynamics
Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix