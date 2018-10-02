Overview of IT Asset Disposition Market: Size, Trends, Share and Growth Forecast till 2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “IT Asset Disposition Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report presents the worldwide IT Asset Disposition market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

IT asset disposition is the process of disposing outmoded or unwanted equipment in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. IT asset disposition involves proper disposal of ecologically sensitive materials along with managing data security for storage devices. For large enterprises, the process of IT asset disposition can be complicated and risky as all deactivated electronic devices can pose data security risk and environmental hazards.

The growth of the market is driven by various factors, including strict data security compliance with environmental regulations, need to store assets in inventory for remarketing, and need to maximize asset value recovery. The growing usage of electronic devices such as mobiles, laptops, and tablets for enterprise usage is also driving the demand for IT asset disposition. However, lack of awareness and high service costs are the major factors that hinder the market growth.

The IT Asset Disposition market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for IT Asset Disposition.

