Automotive Micro-Controllers Market to represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 13.7% by 2022

Micro-controller is type of processor on a single integrated circuit comprising of processor, memory and input/output peripherals. Automotive microcontrollers refer to integrated chip controlling automobile functioning. The growth in the automotive microcontrollers market is largely driven by the increase in number of automated vehicles, and consumer demand for safety features, entertainment systems and other convenient features. The advent of automated electronic technologies for automotive systems such as Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is further going to spur the growth of the market.
However, the growth of the automotive micro-controllers market is limited due to high cost of electric vehicles, and malfunctioning of microcontroller in extreme conditions such as extremely high and low temperature.
The revenues from global automotive controllers market are estimated to exceed 1,500 Mn by 2022 at a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation, By Material Type
Tinned Steel
Nickel Cobalt Ferrous Alloy
Copper Alloy
By Vehicle Type
Compact Passenger Cars
Mid Sized Passenger Cars
Premium Passenger Cars
Luxury Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Electric Vehicles.
By Application
Advanced Driver Assistance System
Parking Assistance System
Brake Control System
Electric Control System
Airbags
Functional Safety Technologies
Transmission Control
Start Stop System
Electric Power System
With the rampant R&D and economies of scale, the cost of micro-controllers declined over the past few years. However, it is being expected that the cost of microcontrollers will increase with the usage of tags. The key trend observed in the global automotive microcontrollers market is the adoption of microchips to improve flexibility and efficiency of vehicles.
Tinned Steel to Account for Largest Revenue Share of the Market
Tinned steel is the preferred material for the automotive micro-controllers, owing to its high tensile strength and light weight, followed by copper alloy. Tinned steel is anticipated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. Copper alloy is expected to be second most attractive material and will account for over 30% share of the market through 2022.
Regional Analysis
In terms of revenues, North America is expected to lead the global automotive micro-controllers market in 2017. However, by 2022-end, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for automotive microcontrollers. In addition, the market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to register the fastest expansion through 2022, followed by Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Scenario
The key players operating in the global automotive micro-controllers market are the NXP Semiconductors NV, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Microchip Technology Inc., Analog Devices Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Silicon Labs Private Limited, ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, Toshiba Corporation, and Renesas Electronics Corporation.
