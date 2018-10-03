Europe Patient Monitoring Market Size is expected to be valued at USD 6.44 Billion by 2023

In the year 2018, Europe Patient Monitoring Market was valued at USD 4.57 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 6.44 Billion at pace of 7.10% CAGR.

The patient monitoring device is a medical system used to collect medical data and other forms of health data where the information will be transmitted to the doctor or physician for clinical inspection. The patient monitor provides control of oxygen saturation, blood pressure, temperature, pain, pulse, urine output, and respiration rate. The monitoring of the patient is performed by using an LCD screen, a CRT or an LED screen to display associated data.

View sample and decide: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-patient-monitoring-market-137/request-sample

Underlying Causes

The growth for Patient Monitoring market is driven due to factors like increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of patients suffering from chronic diseases, growing adoption of Patient monitoring devices in hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics and other healthcare services, and rising healthcare expenditure. In addition, introduction of new devices like wireless technology devices or portable devices, advancement of technologies in the medical industry, and increasing investments by private hospitals are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of Patient Monitoring systems, unfavorable reimbursements policies, and patient privacy concerns are expected to hinder the growth rate for Europe Patient Monitoring Market during the forecast period.

To know more read: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-patient-monitoring-market-137/

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Patient Monitoring market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. U.K. holds the largest market share in the Patient Monitoring Market followed by Germany due to growing aging population, well-established healthcare infrastructures and rising healthcare expenditure is the driving factors in this region.

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-patient-monitoring-market-137/customize-report

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Patient Monitoring market are Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Covidien, Drager Medical GmbH, GE Healthcare, Mortara Instrument Inc., Natus, Nihon Kohden, Masimo Corporation, Nonin Medical, Omron Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics Limited and Welch Allyn.

About MarketDataForecast™

Market Data Forecast is a market research firm offering syndicated research, consults and industry newsletters across various domains & verticals. With a well-established in-house team of experts from diverse fields and outsource research network across 100+ countries, we are the sole research providers for the majority of Fortune 500 companies. Along with the standards of reports being on par excellence, our unique services like free customization, analyst support for the period of six months post to the purchase will be the flag bearers and differentiates us from the rest. Our experience and in-depth understanding of various business environments will be a support to you and your organization in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Information:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Phone: +1-888-702-9626