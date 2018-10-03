Sensors Mobile Phones Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Various Industry

​Sensors are the components which measure a physical or environmental quantity and converts it into a signal. Initially, sensors were mainly used for mobile games such as aircraft games and car games. However, with rapid development in the technology various types of sensors are deployed in mobile phones to offer enhanced user experience. Sensors are primarily used in mobile phones to facilitate a quality user experience and provide enhanced information about the world. Several companies are emphasizing on use of sensors in order to develop interactive applications and games across all the operating systems such as android OS, iOS and Windows among others. Various sensors across the applications such as distance and range, Accelerometers/Gyroscopes, force sensors, touchscreen sensors, localization sensors and camera sensors among others are used in mobile phones. These sensors are mainly used to regulate the mobile phone applications and games. In addition, sensors such as proximity sensors are also used to optimize the battery life as well as to prevent accidental screen touches. Whereas, accelerometers are used to detect orientation of the phone and linear acceleration of movement, while gyroscope on the other hand is used to measure angular rotational velocity. These features of sensors are used to develop interactive applications and games in mobile phones. Several mobile phone manufacturers are focusing on integrating various types of sensors in phones to extend the functional capabilities and features of phones.

Rapid developments in mobile phone technology is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of mobile phone sensors. In addition, growing penetration of internet and smartphone users across the world are driving the demand for sensors in mobile phones market. Several mobile phone manufacturers are focusing on delivering high quality and enhanced products to their customers, which is leading towards the integration of various types of sensors in mobile phones. Whilst, the demand for high user experience and interactive applications and games from mobile phone users is supplementing the growth of sensors in mobile phones market. Moreover, many companies are investing in research and development in order to develop and integrate innovative sensor technologies in mobile phones which is expected to drive the demand for sensors in near future. However, with high labor and manufacturing cost associated with sensors is expected to restrain the growth of sensor in mobile phones market. Though, with increasing smartphone users and penetration of internet across the emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, South Africa, Brazil, Myanmar and Malaysia among others is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for sensors market in the long-term.

Sensors in mobile phones market is segmented on the basis of sensor type and geography. By sensor type, sensors in mobile phones market is categorized into accelerometer and gyroscope, proximity sensor, digital compass, barometer, biometrics, augmented & virtual reality, gravity sensor, rotation vector sensor, air humidity sensor and others such as pedometer sensor. On the basis of geography, sensors in mobile phones market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among these regions, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the sensors in mobile phones market during forecast period. This is mainly due to low manufacturing and labor costs required. Furthermore, sensors in mobile phones market is expected to generate strong revenue opportunities mainly due to strong presence of manufacturing hubs across the region especially in countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. Where, Europe and North America are likely to observe strong growth opportunities during the forecast period owing to rising investments in mobile phones manufacturing industry.

Growing demand for sensors in smartphones has forced many companies to develop advanced and enhanced sensors. Some of the global and regional key manufacturers in sensors across the world are Texas Instruments Inc., Alps Electric, Apple Inc., Bosch Sensortec, Fujitsu Limited, Hillcrest Labs, InvenSense Inc., MEMSVision, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Netatmo, Pyreos, Qualcomm, Senodia Technologies, Sensirion, Silicon Labs and STMicroelectronics.