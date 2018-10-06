Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market is estimated to reach $25.6 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2024. Small Arms and Light Weapons generally known as SALW are used in illegal or prohibited weapon control protocols. It denotes two different classes of these weapons; that include small arms and light weapons. Small arms are, the weapons made solely for discrete use. They are accessible at lower end calibre ranges. The global trade of these weapon is dynamic and diverse. The practice of modern combat is changing progressively and the army is highly motivated towards the use of these weapons. Presently, the market has observed augmented number of recreational hunters and private individuals buying imported weapons along with uncountable rounds of ammunitions each year.
Changing style of warfare, militarization of police force, lethality and drug trafficking are some of the major driving factors of the market. Furthermore, growing use of small weapons for self-defence strategies are expected to fuel the market in the forecast period. The mounting level of international smuggling or trafficking of small weapons for illicit or illegal reasons is risking human life; hence, import export of small arms and illegal trading may restraint the market growth. Growing economies and rising funds for defence and safety are the future opportunities for competitors in the coming years.
The global small arms and light weapons (SALW) market has been segmented into type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market has been divided into small arms and light weapons. Small arms include pistols, rifles, handguns, shotguns, man-portable machine guns, and other small arms. While light weapons include landmines, mortars, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, rocket propelled grenades (RPGs), anti tank weapons, anti aircraft weapons, and other light weapons. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as military, law enforcement, and other applications.
Based on geography, global small arms and light weapons (SALW) cyber weapon market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players operating in the market are General Dynamics Corporation, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., SIG SAUER GmbH & Co., Glock Ges. m.b.H., Browning Arms Company, Beretta S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, FN Herstal S.A., Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, and Heckler & Koch GmbH, among others.
Scope of the Global Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market
Type Segments
Small Arms
Pistols
Rifles
Handguns
Shotguns
Man-Portable Machine Guns
Other Small Arms
Light Weapons
Landmines
Mortars
Grenade Launchers
Rocket Launchers
Rocket Propelled Grenades( RPGs)
Anti Tank Weapons
Anti Aircraft Weapons
Other Light Weapons
Application Segments
Military
Law Enforcement
Other Applications
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
South Korea
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
