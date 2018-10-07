Ted Baker Kairra Kyoto Gardens Bow Neck Dress sale at Forlovedress-Ted Baker Sale. Midi dress by Ted Baker, Stretch woven fabric, Fully lined, Floral print, Round neck, Cut-out detail, Zip-back fastening, Kick split, Slim fit – cut close to the body, Hand wash.
Ted Baker Kairra Kyoto Gardens Bow Neck Dress
