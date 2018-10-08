PET Film Market Research 2025: Top Key Players, Drivers, Challenges and Market Insights

8th October, 2018- PET Film Market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the estimated period. Polyester films are commonly referred as PET or polyethylene terephthalate which is a thermoplastic polymer and which can be biaxially oriented or bubble extruded. It is one of the most typical substrates used in converting industry due to its balancing properties relevant with other thermoplastic polymers.Particularly, biaxially oriented polyester films is used for packaging in different forms such as bare films without metalizing, moisturized films lacquered in distinct colors, bare and metalized polyester films laminated with several substrates such as LDPE and gauge thickness, distinct types of glasses and paper board. Aluminum foils which encompass bare PET films and both bare and metalized polyester films with heat seal lacquer coatings.

Download FREE Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-film-market/request-sample

Top Key Manufacturers of PET Film market are :-

DuPont Teijin

Mitsubishi

SKC

KOLON Industries

Toray

TOYOBO

Ester

Other

PET Film Market by Product Type:

BoPET

CPET

A-PET

PET Film Market by Applications:

Billboard

Traffic Signs

Industrial Safety Sign

Other

Geographical Analysis of PET Film Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

PET films processing is easy for packaging owing to their unique and excellent properties in comparison with any other film that provide high efficiency in lamination process, printing, bag making and automatic packaging. One of the major applications of PET films is to act as a substrate for magnetic tape, including computer tape, instrumentation tape, sound tape, video tape as well as tape in open reels, cartridges and cassettes. Since magnetic tape substrates have high tensile strength at any dimensions, they can easily slit, give excellent roll formation and enable low static content. Properties linked with PET films make it a desirable substrate for industrial tapes. End use such as industrial strapping and reinforcement tapes, pressure sensitive electrical and packaging tapes and PET films is extensively used in stationery applications such as book covers, edge reinforcements, decorative films, and index tabs.

PET Film market is driven by factors such as rising technological developments. Geographically, the PET Film Market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. APAC market dominates the global scenario in terms of production. Europe and North America is expected to follow the trend in the predicted period. Middle-East and African regions are also expected to grow in the predicted period owing to rising use of PET films for packaging.The key players in the PET Film market include Mitsubishi, SKC, Sichuan em technology, KOLON Industries, Toray, Coveme, TOYOBO, Ester, Nan Ya, Jiangsu Shuangxing, DuPont Teijin, Zhejiang great southeast, Nanjing Lanpucheng, Jiangsu zhongda, Jiangsu yuxing, Shaoxing Xiangyu, ZheJiang CiFu, Shaoxing Weiming, DuPont Hongji, FFHL, ZiDong, Hefei Lucky, Tianjing Wanhua, Zhejiang Zhongfa, Yihua Toray and Ningbo Sun plastics.

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-film-market

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis PET Film Market Analysis By Regulatory PET Film Market Analysis By Service Type PET Film Market Analysis By Equipment Type PET Film Market Analysis By Service Contract PET Film Market Analysis By Service Provider PET Film Market Analysis By End-User PET Film Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The PET Film Companies Company Profiles Of The PET Film Industry

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

tel: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com