‘Baatein Aman Ki’ reaches Gurugram city to promote peace

Gurugram: In an attempt to sensitize students about violence and to spark dialogs on peace, harmony and justice, Lancers International School hosted an interactive session for their students named ‘Baatein Aman Ki.’ It is a campaign led by women from all walks of life travelling across the country to hold dialogues about issues affecting India today.

A group consisting of 25 women, who started their journey from Tangdhar area of Kashmir Valley reached Gurugram on Friday and was hosted by Lancers International School coordinated by Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch. Ms. Manjusha Nayan, a member of Caravan, addressed the gathering and explained the motive of the campaign ‘Baatein Aman Ki’.

Speaking about the campaign, Raul Roy, Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta manch said, “We all feel that our country is going through a very critical phase at this point with hatred and violence dominating the entire media discourse and interpersonal relationships, it’s very important that we speak about it in different situations in different levels from communities to institutions from colleges to schools so that there is a visible and an audible public discourse which counters hatred and violence.”

“Todays’ students are the future citizens of this planet and their times shall be the most challenging times ever. Among the many challenges that they shall face, they will have to play a major role in striving to create a gender just society and that is exactly what “Baatein Aman Ki “as a movement is contributing to. The interactive session with young minds at Lancers International School raised awareness about the issues related to gender rights, constitutional values, the need for a peaceful, just and non-violent society and the importance of women being a very essential part of the decision making process. The session provided our students an excellent opportunity to share their perspective on issues related to gender rights across the country.” Said Mr. Y.K. Sindwani, Head, Lancers International School.

“Due to the rising cases of violence in the community, we formulated this campaign to promote peace and harmony through conversation. We started our journey from Kashmir Valley on September 22, 2018 which will be culminated tomorrow at Parliament Street. We hope these rallies would help keeping the dialogs going about peace and harmony alive and our country will become peaceful.” Said Dr. Kamaljeet Dhillon, a member of the Caravan and National Secretary of National Federation of Indian Women, explaining their journey.

Students actively participated in the conversation and asked questions about their journey. Speaking about the session, Vrinda Gupta, A class 12 student of Lancers International School said, “It was a very informative session. I feel lucky to have met such amazing people. These women have seen the incidents of violence and they understand the importance of conversation for peace. Through this session, I learnt that importance of dialog/conversation to hold peace in our daily lives.”