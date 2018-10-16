Green Coatings Market Growth Analysis and Future Demand with Forecast up to 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting Published Report on, “Green Coatings Market Research, By Type, Application and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024”

Green coating is a substance applied on the surface of an object for decoration or protection of the surface. It is produced using natural sources like vegetable oil, soy beans, castor oil and clay.

Green Coatings Market Analysis:

The global green coating market is primarily driven by factors such as, government regulations for environment protection, rising urban population and increasing demand from end user industry including automotive & transportation and architecture industry.

The manufacturing process of green coating includes elimination of use of hazardous materials and increasing use of bio renewable and recycle material.

Green coating manufacturers globally are working towards developing high performance coating that have less negative impact on the environment. Moreover, the coating developers create innovative manufacturing techniques that protect air and water quality with reducing the consumption of natural resources.

Green Coatings Market Segmentation:

Green Coatings Market Research by Type:

Green coatings market by type into waterborne coatings, powder coatings, high-solids coatings and radiation cure coatings. The waterborne coating segment dominated the global green coating market and accounted for highest market share in terms of volume.

Green Coatings Market Research by Application:

Global green coating market is categorized into architectural coatings, industrial coatings, automotive coatings, wood coatings, packaging coatings and other.

Green Coatings Market Geography:

Based on geography, the green coatings market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises United States, Canada and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key countries covered in the report.

Green Coatings Market Key Players:

The leading companies in green coatings market are AkzoNobel NV, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems Llc, BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, Deutsche Amphibolin Works Se (Daw), Hempel A/S, Henkel, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paint Company Limited, Masco Corporation, Nippon Paint Company Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Rpm International Inc, Sika, The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Tikkurila OYJ, etc.

