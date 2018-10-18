Acordis Technology & Solutions Partners with Nutanix and Verkada

by

Nutanix is a cloud computing software company that specializes in hyper-converged infrastructure appliances and software-defined storage. Their Enterprise Cloud OS software provides private, public, and distributed cloud operating environments with a single-point control. This allows for any user to manage their IT infrastructure and applications at any scale.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *