Fairfax Roof Repair Contractors Create Northern VA Roof Evaluation Guide

Chantilly, Virginia (webnewswire) October 12, 2018 – The Fairfax roof repair contractors at Beyond Exteriors created a roof evaluation guide to help homeowners determine if they require Northern VA roof replacement services. Understanding the signs of roof damage can save homeowners hundreds of dollars in more expensive repairs in the future.

A roof in need of repair can cause several problems. Various types of damage may result in leaks, which could in turn cause mold, mildew, and other types of water damage to the interior of the home. Roofs may also develop soft spots or sags due to snow and other weather, limiting its ability to protect your home. These problems could cause severe damage to your home, particularly during wet and rainy weather, and it is important to know the signs of damage before they worsen. Serious damage could require dealing with insurance to adequately repair the roof and replace any damaged items inside the home.

Beyond Exteriors lists recommends that homeowners conduct regular roof evaluations throughout the year. To start, homeowners should identify the type of material used in their roofing and the year in which the roof was installed. This information can be useful to roof repair contractors if it is necessary to replace part of the roof. A history of when previous repairs were made and why is also helpful, as it can provide extra information that allows professionals to make better repairs in the future. Homeowners should check of several symptoms of potential problems, including mold, rust, loose or missing shingles, clogged gutters, and gutters that fail to properly redirect water.

After performing an evaluation, speak to a roof repair contractor to schedule a professional assessment and diagnosis of your roofing problems.

