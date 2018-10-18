LambdaTest Launches Its Chrome Extension on Product Hunt

San Francisco, 11th Oct 2018, LambdaTest a globally acclaimed cloud based website testing platform today launched its new chrome extension on Product Hunt. The extension can be used to take full page screenshot of any webpage on Chrome in just a click. User can also test their locally hosted website for responsiveness by taking up to 25 screenshots across different desktop and mobile browsers in one click by using the LambdaTest Chrome Extension.

“Google Chrome is one of the most used browser throughout the world with a global market share of more than 60%. Going with the sail, we at LambdaTest decided to give its users an additional tool that will help them to capture full page screenshots on devices and browsers they don’t have ready access to. Moreover the extension can also help a developer to test responsiveness of their website with just one click and that’s we call handy development.” Said Mr. Asad Khan, Founder & CEO of Lambda Test.

User can add the chrome extension to their desktop or laptop by visiting https://www.lambdatest.com/ or by visiting the chrome marketplace and searching ‘LambdaTest’ and clicking on ‘Add Extension’ button. The extension is available for all free of cost and just required a signup before actual use.

Other Extensions:

LambdaTest also offers a plugin for WordPress where it can be used to take full page screenshots of post and pages across different desktop and mobile browsers right from WordPress admin. These screenshots will help in fast tracking cross browser compatibility testing of the web pages and websites hosted on WordPress.

Future plans:

LambdaTest aims at bringing the entire testing eco system on cloud and create an environment where testers and developers does not have to think about developing, maintaining and scaling the infrastructure.

Pricing & Availability:

Other than offering Chrome Extension the company also offers a full-fledged Cross Browser Testing platform where users can test their websites on over 2000+ environment combinations. The company offers a try before buy offer where all its features are offered free of cost to all for sixty minutes divided in 10 minutes session per login. User can also avail uninterrupted services at as low as $15 per month on a subscription basis.

About Product Hunt:

Product Hunt surfaces the best new products, every day. It’s a place for product-loving enthusiasts to share and geek out about the latest mobile apps, websites, hardware projects, and tech creations. https://www.producthunt.com/

For more Information contact:

Asad Khan

Founder & CEO

ceo@lambdatest.com