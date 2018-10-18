Martin Modern is a new luxury resort-style condominium project in Singapore’s District 9 that is being developed by Guocoland Limited. It sits at the corner of River Valley Close and Martin Place, in the upmarket residential enclave of Robertson Quay. Over 80% of the grounds have been reserved for a lush botanic garden within the site. Martin Modern will number 450 apartments, all of which come with a view of the city, the gardens, or Singapore River.
Martin Modern condo
Related Posts
October 19, 2018
11 Bad Driving Habits That Can Shorten The Lifespan Of Your Car
October 19, 2018