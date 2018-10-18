Middle East And Africa Industrial Alcohol Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018-2023)

The Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol Market is worth USD 8.2 billion in 2018 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%, to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2023. The Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol market is developing at an exceptionally quick pace.

Industrial alcohol is a refined type of ethyl alcohol that is delivered and sold for differed drink purposes. Industrial alcohol is generally disseminated as unadulterated ethyl alcohol. Unadulterated ethyl alcohol is utilized as a part of the compound research facilities or ventures with the end goal of sterilizing, cleaning and other dissolvable use. Besides, this sort of ethyl alcohol is likewise utilized as a part of solutions, as nourishment fixing, seasoning and other restorative items. In medicinal division, industrial alcohol is utilized as a part of the way toward assembling antibodies, syrups and sterilizers. Ethyl alcohol, famously named Ethanol is unpredictable, combustible and dreary fluid and is the most broadly utilized biofuel all around. The generation of industrial alcohol is through aging and refining process that requires a specific temperature of warmth as vitality to create. At first industrial alcohol out parted from the development of alcoholic drinks however now a days it is utilized as a dissolvable and blending different chemicals.

Organic solvents consisting of ethanol, methanol, and isobutanol are most widely used solvents in chemical industry after water. The feedstock prepared from starch and corn is low cost and used to meet energy requirement in various industries. However, the fluctuating costs of crude materials limit the industrial alcohol market.

The Middle East and Africa market for Industrial Alcohol is segmented on the basis of type, source, and application, purity, processing method, functionality and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Fuel, Food, Chemical. Based on purity, the market is segmented into Denatured alcohol & Undenatured alcohol. Based on source, the market is segmented into Sugar & molasses, Corn, Grains (excluding corn), Fossil Fuels, Others (whey, cellulosic materials, and algae). Based on Processing Method, the market is segmented into Fermentation Method and Synthetic Method. Based on functionality, the market is segmented into Antimicrobial Activity ,Fragrant/Flavoring Agents, Solubility ,Antifreeze ,and Flammability & Volatility. Based on Type, the market is segmented into ethyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, benzyl alcohol and others. Ethyl alcohol is the largest used industrial alcohol amongst all these and is used in more applications than any other type of industrial alcohol.

Geographically, market is further segmented into Middle East and Africa. Middle East and Africa has an untapped market and key players are slowly expanding to this region which is the main reason for the growth of market in this region.

MGP Ingredients (U.S.), The Andersons Inc. (U.S.), Sigma Aldrich (U.S.), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), Cargill (U.S.), Raizen Energia (Brazil), Green Plains Inc. (U.S.), Cristalco (France), Greenfield Specialty Alcohols (Canada), and Flint Hills Resources (U.S.) are the leaders in the Middle East and Africa Industrial Alcohol market.

