Self Portrait Black Circle Floral Lace Mini Dress

by

Self Portrait Sale, Self Portrait Black Circle Floral Lace Mini Dress is available at Forlovedress. Cut from circle floral lace, this slim fitting dress is designed with a front keyhole and solid under bust trim. The dress falls to an asymmetric ruched skirt that is finished along the scallop edge. This style is lined and fastens at the back.

