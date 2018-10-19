Learn about the Best Welding Manipulator Manufacturers!

19 Octomber 2018 – Behance offers the exhaustive info about the best column and boom welding manipulator, which is available on the current market, presenting its technical details and wonderful functions.

There’s no question that welding is essential for any heavy industry, whether it refers to machine building or pipe welding. The quality of welding is crucial for functionality and firmness of the welded item, and so, is required to be made with an exceptional accuracy. This accuracy can be guaranteed by the excellent work of welding manipulator, which allows controlling the welding process in a secure and effective way, while preventing injuries and at the same time enabling the best quality of welding. In such a way, using the XVC-O Xiris Weld Camera it’s possible to record the welding process as well as to view it remotely, getting live images of the torch, weld area and material during standard and high-power welding conditions.

Visiting the website of Behance it’s possible to see two most innovative and effective welding process, which are tactical seam tracking and laser seam tracking. These both methods of welding, are accompanied with demonstration videos, allowing us seeing the benefits of each process and their powerful application in industry. In such a way, tactile seam tracking systems are perfect for sizable and distinct geometry, while being inappropriate for small seams, when the probe can simply lose contact with the seam. On the other hand, featuring a larger resolution, laser seam tracking allows detecting and tracking seams as narrow as 0.2mm gap width, offering extremely precise work.

As you can see, welding manipulator design is of great importance for the quality of the produced welding. It’s reasonable to be quite knowledgeable, while considering the best welding manipulator manufacturers along with the LJ welding manipulators for sale, simply because they present the diverse welding systems, intended for different needs.

Checking out the web page of Darragh Grove-White created on Behanc eand and dedicated to LJ welding, it’s possible to learn about the existing welding systems along with their functions and applications. This website is the best destination for all those, who are involved in welding, while looking for the best solutions, available on market, whether it comes to pipe welding manipulator or column and boom welding manipulator.

