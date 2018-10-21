LSoft Technologies Presents Active@ Disk Image 9.0.0

LSoft Technologies is proud to announce the release of an all-new version of its industry-leading disk imaging software, Active@ Disk Image. The latest edition, version 9.0.0, sports many welcome improvements, bug fixes, improved compatibility with different file systems and various new features and interface changes. The Professional version now ships with the most recent edition of Active@ Boot Disk, a fully self-contained operating environment that runs from an optical disk or USB flash drive. It is now based on the WinPE 10 build 1709 to provide an instantly familiar experience to users of Windows 10. Furthermore, it’s now possible to save your desktop customizations and program shortcuts much like you can with your everyday operating system.

Back Up Your Entire Computer

Most of us know just how important it is to keep your files safely backed up but relying on manual processes alone is surely asking for trouble. Most importantly, there’s a good chance of forgetting about a critical file. With disk imaging software, there’s no need to worry about that, since it backs up every byte of data on your computer. That includes your personal files, all your programs and drivers and even the operating system itself. It might sound like a lot, but the revolutionary new fast compression feature provided makes creating and updating disk images a breeze. The new edition also provides native backups for the ReFS file systems as well as improved support for GPT partitions and disks. Whether you’re backing up your hard drive or transferring everything over to a new system disk, Active@ Disk Image provides the tools you need.

Find out more at http://www.disk-image.com!