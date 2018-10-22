Condos of the year! Via Condos

Canada is fast becoming a global technology hub and Via Condos is keeping pace by introducing a range of tech-savvy amenities which are available to our customers today. With erratic schedules, 24/7 work demands and the nature of living in a bustling city, people are increasingly looking for ways to simplify their lives. A more connected home and community is one way to accomplish that.

