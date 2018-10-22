High Quality Tempered Glass Screen Protectors For Your Mobile

There is every chance of dropping a mobile or the display being scratched by the coins or keys in your pocket that can ruin the look and functionality of your mobile.So to offer best protection to the display screen of your expensive mobile you can now lookout for the best cell phone screen protector manufacturers like Mobile Phone Guard that offers a variety of products to add that protection and safety to the mobile display screen. The tempered glass comes with 9H hardness which undergoes more than 4 hour high temperature toughening along with hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to offer maximum protection to the mobile screen from any potential threats. The tempered glass screen protector factory offers a range of collection in the screen protectors like privacy glass tempered glass, 3D curve full covered tempered glass, anti-blue light tempered glass, carbon fiber tempered glass, matte tempered glass collection, and mirror tempered glass collection and many more for you to make a choice.

All the products from the tempered screen protector manufacturer comes with the best features like ultra-clear, anti-shock, anti-finger print, anti-blue-ray etc to enhance the functionality of the protector screen. The company puts lot of emphasis for best quality and hence import all the raw materials for tempered glass from Japan and use only Japan AB glue for their tempered glass screen protector. The tempered glass undergoes three times quality control on the production line that includes transmittance testing, water droplets testing, anti-fingerprint and anti-scratch testing along with ball drop testing to ensure best quality and performance of the tempered glass screen before being marketed. The tempered glass manufacturer has constantly follows the latest models being launched into the market by mobile brands like Sony, HTC, Samsung, Nokic, iPhone etc and accordingly come up with their mobile protector screen designs that go well with any model mobile that you buy in the market.

The tempered glass mobile screen protectors from Mobile Phone Guard are super flexible with 9H anti-scratch and automatic air out when applying on your mobile screen. You can also get samples for bulk orders and also excellent after sales services in case of any quality problems on the products. The company also uses their 2.5D technology for full screen coverage and enhance touch sensitivity and high response. The prices are also very much competitive and 50 to 100 units of same model can be ordered for bulk delivery.

Mobilephoneguard is the best screen protector manufacturer company in China, offering various types of glasses for all types of Mobile phones. We use high quality Finest- Asahi glass material, it will protect your phone from all the injuries safely and efficiently. Book our service now at http://www.mobilephoneguard.com/

Address:

Huijiang industrial Park,

Huijiang Metro Station,

Dashi street,panyu District,

Guangzhou

guangdong province

China

post code

511430

China office

8618102732521

Hongkong office

85256021985

info@mobilephoneguard.com

sales@mobilephoneguard.com