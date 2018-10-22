World Pulmonary Edema Market Top Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Pulmonary edema or lung congestion is a medical condition characterized by the presence of excessive fluid in the lungs. This may interfere with the exchange of gases leading to respiratory failures. Many cardiac and non-cardiac conditions are associated with the disease which occurs when the heart is unable to meet the body demands. This can be exampled by congestive heart failure. Dyspnea, palpitations, fatigue, wheezing, and others are some of the common symptoms of pulmonary edema. The treatment procedures for the disease vary with cause. However, supplemental oxygen and medications mount the backgrounds for a majority of the treatment methods. Increasing prevalence of pulmonary edema and diseases like kidney failure, heart diseases, pancreatitis is estimated to be the major driver for the market growth during the forecast period. According to the National Kidney Foundation in 2015, about 10% of the world’s total population is estimated to be affected by chronic kidney diseases (CKD). Moreover, it is estimated that millions of patients diagnosed with the disease die every year due to unaffordability for treatment. Additionally, growing geriatric population boosts the market growth. However, low per capita healthcare expenditure in the middle and low-income countries followed by the lack of awareness is projected to restrain the market growth.

Top Players in Pulmonary Edema Market:

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), ARGON MEDICAL (U.S.), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), BD (U.S.), Alcaliber S.A. (Spain), Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (India), Vitaltec Corporation (China), Medtronic (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Hitachi Medical Corporation (U.S.), CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan), others.

Market Segmentation of Pulmonary Edema Market:

The global pulmonary edema market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into cardiogenic edema, cardiogenic edema, and others.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorized into blood tests, imaging, and others. The blood tests segment is sub-segmented into b-type natriuretic peptide (BNP), blood count test, kidney function test, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into chest x-ray, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, transesophageal echocardiography, pulse oximetry, and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into preload reducers, morphine, suction catheter, and others. The preload reducers segment is sub-segmented into nitroglycerin, diuretics, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, retail pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis of Pulmonary Edema Market:

America dominates the global pulmonary edema market owing to a well-developed healthcare sector and high per capita healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the presence of developed economies like U.S. and Canada and global players such as Pfizer Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, ARGON MEDICAL, and others within the regional boundaries of the Americas fuels the market growth.

Europe is the second largest pulmonary edema market and is followed by the Asia Pacific due to the availability of funds for research, the presence of developed economies like France, Italy, and Germany within the region. Additionally, growing geriatric population in Europe further boosts the market growth.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market due to the presence of developing economies like India and China within the region. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and favorable government policies drive the market growth. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2018, Indian healthcare is the largest sector in terms of revenue & employment. Moreover, the industry is expected to grow at an exponential rate owing to increasing expenditure by the public and private players.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the global pulmonary edema market. Presence of poor economies, especially within in the African region makes the market to lag. Middle East accounts for the majority of the market share in the Middle East & Africa region due to a huge healthcare expenditure by the presence of the developed economies such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar within the region.

