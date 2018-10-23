2019 Heart and Cardiothoracic Surgery Conference (2019HCS) is a premiere educational Heart Congress in the field of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Cardiology that rotate between continents and are organized in collaboration with national and international Cardiac societies and associations. This International Heart and Cardiothoracic Surgery Congress 2019HCS is going to be held at Goa, India during April 12-13, 2019 around the theme ‘Discovering the Science of Heart’. The World Heart and Cardiothoracic Surgery Conference is targeted to the international Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery and Cardiovascular community as well as the other healthcare professionals involved in multidisciplinary Heart Care; thus, enabling professionals from worldwide to exchange their views on a wide variety of topics affecting heart and those suffering from heart diseases around the globe. 2019HCS exists to advance the science and art of medicine and surgery related to the care of the heart. 2019HCS works with many other organizations to achieve its aims of supporting patients and improving standards.

Few Topics which will be covered:

 Cardiology and Electrophysiology

 Congestive Heart Failure

 Cardiothoracic Surgery

 Cardiac Imaging

 Pediatric and Neonatal Cardiology

 Transplantation: Heart and Lungs

 Cardiomyopathy, Hypertension, Stress and Stroke

 Congenital Heart Diseases

 Myocardial Infarction

 Risk Factors, Epidemiology, Rehabilitation and Sports Cardiology

 Invasive and Interventional Cardiology

 Cardiometabolic Health- Diabetes, Obesity & Metabolism

 Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapy

 Vascular Biology

 Cardiac Anesthesiology

 Heart & Brain

 Cardiovascular Nursing

 Cardiovascular Engineering

 Cardiac Arrhythmias

 Cardiac Problems in Pregnancy

 Cardiomyopathies

 Stem Cell Research and Regeneration on Cardiology

 Clinical Case Reports on Cardiology and many more