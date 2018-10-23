Finance Cloud Market worth 29.47 Billion USD by 2021

The report “Finance Cloud Market by Solution (Financial Reporting and Analysis, Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance), Service, Application, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, Region – Global Forecast to 2021”, The finance cloud market size is expected to grow from USD 9.89 Billion in 2016 to USD 29.47 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.4% during the forecast period. The major drivers of this market include need for business agility and focus, green IT and increasing need for customer management.

“The research study answers several questions for the stakeholders, primarily which market segments to focus in during the next two to five years for prioritizing the efforts and investments”.

Scope of the Report

The research report categorizes the finance cloud market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

By Solution

• Financial Forecasting

• Financial Reporting and Analysis

• Security

• Governance, Risk and Compliances

• Others

By Service

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

By Application

• Revenue Management

• Wealth Management System

• Account Management

• Customer Management

• Others

By Deployment Type

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

• Small and Medium Enterprise (SME)

• Large enterprise

By Sub Domain

• Banking and Financial Service

• Insurance

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of product portfolio of each company

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the European finance cloud market

• Further breakdown of the APAC market

• Further breakdown of the MEA market

• Further breakdown of the Latin American market

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2JersGy

“Professional Service market is estimated to dominate the finance cloud market share during the forecast period.”

The professional services segment is estimated to have the largest market share in the finance cloud market. The organizations focus on offering specialized services to achieve greater customer experience, achieving operation efficiency at a reduced cost and time is driving the demand for finance cloud services across the globe. The finance cloud market is growing at an exponential rate since most of the players are focusing on providing specialized services for the market. Rapid growing demand for customer satisfaction with better and faster support and its reliable and efficient integration are some of the other drivers impacting the services market.

“Customer Management is expected to grow at high CAGRs during the forecast period. “

The customer management application of finance cloud market is witnessing a potential growth in comparison to the other applications owing to the benefits it offers such as lowered costs, improved productivity, advanced data analytics and much more. The financial services, banking and Insurance companies are opting for this application to quickly address customer queries and concerns, keeping in minds the long term benefits and achieving a competitive advantage. The major players in this market are Amazon web Services (AWS), Oracle, SAP, Google, IBM, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce.com.

“North America is the leading region in terms of market share in the finance cloud market space.”

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the finance cloud market in 2016, due to the larger internet penetration rate and strong economy that has shifted isolated infrastructure to cloud in the region. APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during this forecast period. Reduce CapEx spending, low IT management complexity, improved agility and security are some of the major driving factors contributing to the growth of cloud computing in the North America.

The major vendors covered in the finance cloud market for the study are Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Google, Inc. (California, U.S.), International Business Machines (California, U.S.), Corporation (New York, U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (Washington, U.S.), SAP SE Inc. (Walldorf, Germany), Computer Sciences Corporation (Virginia, U.S), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Salesforce.com (California, U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (Guangdong, China) and Capgemini (Paris, France).

Browse 65 market data tables and 56 figures spread through 143 pages and in-depth TOC on “Finance Cloud Market by Solution (Financial Reporting and Analysis, Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance), Service, Application, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, Region – Global Forecast to 2021”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/finance-cloud-market-1053.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com