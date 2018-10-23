Kaolin Market 2025 – Global Industry Analysis, Region, Size, Share and Revenue

23th October, 2018- Kaolin Market is segmented on the basis of application and region. Kaolin is a naturally occurring substance generally found in soils that have developed from the chemical weathering of rocks in moist and hot climates. Kaolin is a “hydrated” aluminum silicate. It exists naturally as clay prepared for pharmaceutical purposes by washing with water for removing sand and the other impurities. A good example of such a climate is the tropical rain forest. It is also termed as “White clay”, “China Clay”, “White Cosmetic clay”, Kaolinite clay, “Hydrated Aluminum Silicate”, amongst the other names. It is an essential ingredient in the production of porcelain and widely used in the making of paper.

Top Key Manufacturers of Kaolin market are :-

Imerys

Thiele Kaolin

I-Minerals

SCR-Sibelco

Sika Corporation

Other

Kaolin Market by Product Type:

Hard Kaolin

Soft Kaolin

Sandy Kaolin

Kaolin Market by Applications:

Paper Industry

Porcelain and Tableware

Other

Geographical Analysis of Kaolin Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The paper industry accounted for the largest market share of the Kaolin Market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. As kaolin improves printability and appearance and hence is increasingly used in the paper industry. However, the product is being broadly replaced by calcium carbonate which may challenge industry growth over forecast period. In paper industry, it does serve as a paper coating that enhances appearance by contributing to smoothness, brightness, and gloss. It also improves printability. Moreover, it is used by the paper industry as a filler reducing cost and the use of three-based resources.

Rising demand for kaolin from the paint industry due to its ability to improve color properties and glossy grades is expected to boost market growth. Moreover, it assistances in improving product life which is expected to have a positive impact on its demand over the forecast period. Product demand in the paint industry is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in terms of volume over projected period.

Kaolin Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the Kaolin Market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand from the paper and paint industries. The presence of numerous ceramic companies in China has led to growing demand for this mineral.

Rising number of ongoing and upcoming construction projects, in the Middle East, is expected to fuel product demand over the forecast period. This is due to rising government expenditure for infrastructural development in Latin America is expected to drive ceramic demand which in turn will propel kaolin industry over the forecast period. Kaolin Industry key players are Quarzwerke GmbH, Imerys SA, I-Minerals Inc., and SCR-Sibelco N.V.

