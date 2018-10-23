Max Power curriculum aims to develop social culture and cultivate values among students, taking the lead by setting an example. The curriculum not only focuses on academic skills but also helps to develop vital life skills necessary for the overall development of children. It helps children to develop more collaboration, sharing and responsibility. Helping to develop their creativity, resilience, self-motivation the curriculum shapes the personality of the child.
MaxFort :Delhi Private School | Cbse Affiliated Schools In Delhi
