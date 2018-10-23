Recycled Glass Market Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players to 2026

Recycled glass is defined as glass obtained from processing of waste glass to convert it into useable products. Recycled glass is separated by chemical composition. Based on end-use and local processing capabilities, the recycled glass is separated into different colors based on the constituent particles. Glass reprocessors that are used to prepare glass containers require separation by color, as glass tends to retain its color after the process of recycling. Various trends such as increase in landfill activities and emission of greenhouse gases during the production of glass led to the rising practices for recycling the glass.

Global Recycled Glass Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rapid industrialization has resulted in large landfills of waste. This is one of the major factors propelling the recycled glass market. Furthermore, various governmental initiatives and awareness agendas are also augmenting the recycled glass market. For instance, the Climate Action Plan and Sustainable Singapore Blueprint are initiatives taken by the Singapore Government to achieve zero waste goal. These are anticipated to boost the recycled glass market during the forecast period. On the other hand, contamination by unwanted materials present in product waste stream is hampering the recycled glass market.

Global Recycled Glass Market: Key Segments

Based on source, the recycled glass market can be segmented into deposit program, drop off/buy back centers, and curbside pickups. Drop off/ buy back is the most preferred method. This method requires high participation rate and public awareness.

Also, the incentives such as monetary redemption and significant penalty on the collecting authorities to take them is anticipated to encourage the participants to segregate the vitric products.

In terms of product, the recycled glass market can be segmented into cullet (clear cullet, amber cullet, and green cullet), crushed glass, and glass powder. The cullet segment holds major share of the market owing to its large usage in the glass manufacturing industry. The crushed recycled glass segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to its major usage in asphalt, sand/abrasive grit blasting, construction, concrete aggregate, water filtration, insulation batts, etc.

Based on application, the recycled glass market can be segmented into glass bottle & containers, flat glass, fiber glass, highway beads, abrasives, and fillers. Packaging bottles & containers is one of the leading segments of the recycled glass market.

Global Recycled Glass Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the recycled glass market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of value, Europe accounts for the prominent share of the recycled glass market owing to the implementation of various regulations by government in Europe regarding the processing of waste glass. The Recycled Glass market in North America is also anticipated to expand at a considerable pace owing to the presence of various processing facilities in various states of the North America.

Global Recycled Glass Market: Key Players

Key players operasting in the recycled glass market include Strategic Materials, Berry Glass, Momentum Recycling, Vetropack Holding Limited, Ardagh Group, Owens Illinois Inc., Gallo Glass company, Ngwenya Glass, Rocky Mountain Bottling Company, Reiling Glass Recycling GmbH & Co. KG, Balcones Resources Inc., Heritage Glass, Glass Recycled Surfaces, Harsco Minerals International and Coloured Aggregates Inc.

