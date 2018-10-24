360 degree camera Market : Comprehensive Analysis of World Markets & Trade 2018 – 2028

360 degree camera Market: Introduction

Since the inception of cameras, continuous implementation of technological advancements have been witnessed in products for enhancing the quality, resolution and the area of the coverage captured. The latest and the newest member added to the camera family is a 360 degree camera.

Owing to the high demand for 360 degree cameras, even before their introduction, high demand for the same was witnessed. Further advancements in technology have resulted into the incorporation of advanced features, such as 4K, live streaming, waterproof, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, GPS, mobile connectivity, and post-crop editing features, into 360 degree cameras.

360 degree cameras have witnessed considerable traction in the past four years and, are furthermore, expected to exhibit considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

360 degree camera Market: Market Dynamics

One of the primary factors impacting the growth of 360 degree cameras is increasing awareness and demand for enhanced security and safety amongst end-users as a result of increasing crimes globally. Besides this, increasing demand and adoption of smart devices globally is also impelling the growth of the 360 degree cameras market. Besides this, the introduction of wireless 360 degree cameras has also boosted the growth of the market, in terms of revenue. Thus, a transition is being witnessed from wired 360 degree cameras to wireless 360 degree cameras, which is also one of the recent trends being witnessed in the global 360 degree camera market.

Given the various features of 360 degree cameras and increasing awareness about the same across various industry verticals, high growth opportunities for the global 30 degree camera manufacturers, in terms of value, will be presented by automotive, healthcare and industrial verticals.

However, the high cost associated with 360 degree cameras is considered to be a major factor challenging the adoption of the same across some countries. This, as a result, is expected to be the primary restraining factor for the global 360 degree camera market.

360 degree camera Market: Segmentation

The global 360 degree camera market can be segmented on the basis of connectivity type, end-use, industry vertical and region

Segmentation of 360 degree camera market by connectivity type:

On the basis of connectivity type, the 360 degree camera market can be segmented into:

• Wired 360 degree cameras

• Wireless 360 degree cameras

Segmentation of 360 degree camera market by end-use:

On the basis of end-use, the 360 degree camera market can be segmented into:

• Personal

• Commercial

Segmentation for 360 degree camera market by industry vertical:

On the basis of industry vertical, the 360 degree camera market can be segmented into:

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Media and Entertainment

• Residential

• Industrial

• Hospitality

• Military and Defense

• Others

360 degree camera Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the 360 degree camera market are Panasonic Corporation, GoPro, Inc., Ricoh Company, detu.com, SAMSUNG, YI Technology, Eastman Kodak Company, insta360.com, Garmin Ltd., LG Electronics, 360fly, Inc. and others.

