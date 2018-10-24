Free Health Insurance On Booking Of Plots In Vrindavan. call 8506828828

Cheapest Plots in vrindavan on national highway are on sale by srp city. Health insurance of 5 lakh rupees is absolutely free with booking of every plot. Plots are located on national highway 2 and Booking can be done only by paying 25% of total amount. And rest of the amount can be paid in easy 24 to 40 Emi’s which are less than your smart phone. For investment purpose plots are best and will surely give profit in short period of time.