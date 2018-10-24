Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Revenue, Production, Consumption Forecast to 2025

24 Oct 2018: The Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2025. The global market is expected to gain a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period. Intrapartum monitoring devices market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of obesity coupled with precarious obstetric care. In addition, rising cases of premature births, enhanced life expectancy, and technological advancements are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming period. The market witnesses several opportunities in form of intrapartum care facilities, ease of access, and affordability. However, low awareness, significant costs, dearth of medical professionals, health issues pertaining to maternity care services, rise in mortality rate of premature babies due to unmet medical needs are likely to create hindrance in the market during the forecast period.

In the cases of delivery, labor pains can prove severe for baby as well as mother. For instance, if the mother has heart conditions or any other health anomaly, then monitoring during labor is crucial and needs special attention. Monitoring mother’s heart rate is crucial and contractions can become much high or low or even going above and below normal values. Apart, intrapartum devices are useful to detect any early signs of anomalies for future diagnosis. For instance, a toco dynamometer is a medical device used to measure regularity and period of uterine contractions. A fetal heart rate monitor is a medical device used to monitor heart rate of the fetus. According to WHO, more than 15.0 billion infants face premature births with multiple causes like high blood pressure, infections, and early labor pain. Market is trifurcated into product, device, and geography. “Device” type dominates the Intrapartum monitoring devices market growth due to rising use of electrodes.

“Monitors” segment is likely to outgrow in the forthcoming period, standing second to electrodes. Geographical segmentation for intrapartum monitoring device market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market with reasons such as rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity. Governments’ initiatives pertaining to awareness regarding premature birth with highly developed healthcare infrastructure and availability of monitoring test options are likely to fuel the North American market in the forthcoming period.

European market is likely to gain a strong CAGR in the forthcoming period due to change in lifestyles and growing population. European health commission emphasizes enhanced maternal care that helps in reducing maternal mortality rate and infant mortality. Asia-Pacific’s market is expected to gain a higher competitive edge owing to rising demand for improved maternal care and rise in premature birth difficulties. Large patient pool and government to stress on maternal care solutions are fuelling the market growth.

In addition, rising initiatives by the governments to increase health awareness and deliver improved maternity conditions is likely to contribute to the growth of intrapartum monitoring devices market. Middle Eastern market is likely to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period due to rise in fetal care treatment and improved healthcare infrastructure for neonates is likely to add to the intrapartum monitoring devices market growth. Other factors such as rapid growth rate for premature deliveries and population explosion are fuelling the Middle Eastern market.

African intrapartum monitoring devices industry is expected to witness a moderate growth in the forecast period on account of developing healthcare infrastructure, less support regarding health awareness by government pertaining to uncontrolled births, rise in health instability due to less accessibility to treatment and diagnosis. However, activists and NGOs are likely to create favourable healthcare conditions and awareness, which may result in positive progress to regulate uncontrolled birth rate. The key players in the intrapartum monitoring device industry include Analogic Corporation, Allen Medical Instruments Corporation, Med-Electronics Inc, Paramed Medical Systems, Huntleigh Sonicaid, Natus Medical Inc, and Terason Ultrasound.

