Reed Sensors Market : Get Facts About Business Strategies 2018 – 2028

Reed Sensors Market: Introduction

Reed sensors, due to their simple and reliable sensing and actuation capabilities and low cost and zero power requirement for operation, have been witnessing high adoption across the automotive industry, especially in automotive interiors. The expansion of the automotive industry is, thus, expected to impel the adoption of reed sensors in future. However, with the progression of time, high demand for reed sensors from robotics and for automation applications is expected.

Reed Sensors are basic and simple sensors which work through the integration of reed switches with magnets. These are ideally used for sensing and detecting movement, metal detection and liquid level and flow measurement.

Reed Sensors have witnessed considerable traction in the past four years and furthermore, are expected to exhibit considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

Reed Sensors Market: Market Dynamics

Increase in the application and adoption of reed sensors has been witnessed across automotive and consumer electronics market. This, thus, is expected to be a key driver for the global reed sensors market. Besides this, owing to the enhanced features associated with reed sensors, such as low operating power and energy consumption, robust design (making reed sensors ideal for harsh environments), long life, high speed operation and compact design, considerable demand for reed sensors is being witnessed at present. This, furthermore, is, thus, expected to assist the growth of the global reed sensors market, in terms of value.

However, presence of various other comparatively more precise and compact sensors in the market will create a challenge for the growth of the global reed sensors market, in terms of value.

Reed Sensors Market: Segmentation

The global Reed Sensors market can be segmented on the basis of type, mount type, sensor size and application.

Segmentation of Reed Sensors market by type:

On the basis of type, the reed sensors market can be segmented into:

• Normally Open (Form A) Reed Sensors

• Normally Closed (Form B) Reed Sensors

Segmentation of Reed Sensors market by mount type:

On the basis of mount type, the reed sensors market can be segmented into:

• Surface Mount Reed Sensors

• Thread Mount Reed Sensors

• Screw Mount Reed Sensors

Segmentation of Reed Sensors market by size:

On the basis of size, the reed sensors market can be segmented into:

• Below 8 mm

• 9 mm to 14 mm

• Above 15 mm

Segmentation of Reed Sensors market by application:

On the basis of application, the reed sensors market can be segmented into:

• Position Sensing

• Pulse Counting

• Coil Application

• Temperature Sensing

Segmentation for Reed Sensors market by vertical:

On the basis of vertical, the reed sensors market can be segmented into:

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Medical

• IT and Telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Transportation and logistics

• Consumer Electronics

• Robotics

• Others

Reed Sensors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the reed sensors market are Standex Electronics, Inc., Littelfuse, Inc., HSI Sensing, PIC GmbH, COTO TECHNOLOGY, Altech Corporation, KEMET Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and various others.

