Blood Viscometer Market Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2025

The measurement of the viscosity of blood is done by using a blood viscometer. Rheometer measures the viscosity of a fluid with various flow conditions, whereas, viscometers measure the viscosity with one flow condition. The applications of the blood viscometer are to diagnose the viscosity of the blood which is helpful in diagnosis of all known risk factors related to cardiovascular diseases, which include high blood cholesterol, pressure, smoking, diabetes and other cardiovascular diseases. This helps predict cardiovascular diseases, and ultimately, the viscosity of the blood can be improved with the help of the medication from experts. Not only the blood viscometer helps in the prediction of cardiovascular diseases but also, other major diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, migraines, diabetes, gout, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Viscosity can be determined over a wide range of shear stresses, as infrared sensors are incorporated in the new capillary blood viscometer. The blood viscometer is designed in such a way that the blood flows through the capillary and the flow of the blood varies according to the time. In the blood viscometer there is an air chamber which has a suitable transducer to measure the pressure and the pressure varies according to the time. The blood flows through a compliant membrane to the sample in a fixed volume air chamber due to pressure. In the capillary, the air pressure controls the instantaneous shear stress of the blood, whereas pressure, which is time derivative, controls the instantaneous shear rate. Nonlinear sample viscosity determines the entire blood flow resistance. The air chamber comprises two parts, which can be disconnected from each other. This allows the easy discard of the blood containing part of the instrument, eliminating the cleaning and handling of blood-contacted components. There is no need of anticoagulants, as the entire process is completed within a minute.

The driving forces of the market for blood viscometer include simplicity in usage, requirement of one run and small test sample volume, short measuring time, viscosity can be measured over a range of shear rates, and the non-requirement of anticoagulants. The advancements and developments in research of the blood viscometer have led to overcoming of the challenges posed by the traditional viscometer or rheometer methods. This, in turn, has led to the significant demand for these devices, thereby driving the market for the blood viscometer. Rising threat of various cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, migraines, diabetes, gout, and rheumatoid arthritis has greatly increased the demand for blood viscometers across the globe. However, the advancements in the research and development of other methods of prediction of cardiovascular diseases and other diseases have proven to be restraints for the blood viscometer market.

In terms of product type, the global blood viscometer market can be segmented into rotational viscometer, capillary viscometer, and other instruments. In terms of end-user, the blood viscometer market can be segmented into clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and others.

Geographically, the global blood viscometer market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global blood viscometer market in 2016, as there are significant investments in research and development of blood viscometers which has led to production of the advanced and developed blood viscometers resulting in whooping considerable demand for blood viscometer products in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand due to the population pool especially in countries like India and China, and spreading awareness about the blood viscometer’s wide applications.

Key players operating in the blood viscometer market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Anton Paar, RheoSense, Brookfield, BioFluid Technology, Health Onvector, Lamy rheology, Lauda, Benson Viscometer, and HRD.

