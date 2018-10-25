Digital Landscape: HIV Market Size, Share, Growth, Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast To 2025: Reports And Markets

Digital Landscape: HIV

Summary

The "Digital Landscape: HIV", report analyzes digital activities undertaken by pharma in support of therapies for the treatment of HIV.

Key Highlights

– US Patients: US patient landscape is dominated by Gilead, ViiV and Janssen, with Gilead providing the most complete HIV digital offering. Gilead and ViiV provide the best unbranded support. Lack of pharma-sponsored social media initiatives that provide patients with a sense of community. Limited HIV mobile app support in the US from pharma, with Gilead providing the only HIV-specific offerings for patients.

– US HCPs: Many feature-rich brand sites available for US HCPs. ViiV and Gilead provide unbranded sites aimed at improving patient communication and care. Opportunities exist for the development or sponsorship of HIV-specific apps for US HCPs, that support patient management and treatment decisions.

– EUCAN Patients: Branded support only detected in Canada from ViiV and Gilead. Janssen provides the most local-language unbranded offerings across the 5EU, but no unbranded support detected from pharma in Canada. New unbranded activity seen from Gilead, ViiV and Janssen in 2017. Janssen provides the only examples of unbranded Facebook pages for HIV patients in EUCAN, which support its unbranded campaigns. ViiV’s corporate Twitter accounts engage stakeholders through posting disease-specific content.

– EUCAN HCPs: ViiV Exchange is one of the strongest branded offerings across EUCAN, with local-language sites available. However, limited unbranded support exists for EUCAN HCPs in HIV. Mobile app support is sparse. Opportunity exists to develop or sponsor an app to assist with treatment decisions and patient management.

Scope

– The report includes digital activities directed towards patients and/or HCPs, including branded websites, unbranded disease awareness initiatives, social media and mobile apps.

– The report is based on analysis conducted by a combination of GlobalData’s digital and disease-specific teams. It also includes analysis of data licensed from third parties e.g. website traffic, search engine optimization (SEO), digital display advertising, mobile app downloads, and social media interaction.

– The geographic scope of the report is the United States, Canada and the 5EU (UK, Germany, France, Italy & Spain), with EUCAN used as an abbreviation for Europe and Canada throughout.

– This report covers the research period from January 2017 – December 2017.

