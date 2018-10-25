Healthcare 3D Printing Market 2018 –Global Market Segment, Drivers, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

25th October 2018 – Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market is expected to gain a positive CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. The medical industry is consistently deploying the additive manufacturing for a broad spectrum of medical applications. Additive manufacturing is much useful for surgical cutting and drill guides, orthopedic implants and prosthetics and also in creation of patient oriented bones, organs and blood vessels. Commercially, 3D printing uses a layer-by-layer addition technique to generate physical objects from a 3D digital file. 3D printing technology serves to the rising demands of customized medical care by offering customized medical devices grounded on individual needs.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of Healthcare 3D Printing market include rise in geriatric population and rise in bone and joint ailments. Also, the demand for a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure contributes to the growth of Healthcare 3D Printing market. Moreover, rise in healthcare infrastructure and healthcare professionals are expected to augment the market dynamics. Based on segmentation by application, Healthcare 3D Printing market include surgical guides, implants, surgical instruments and bioengineering. Surgical guides are further segmented into orthopedic surgical guides, crani-maxillofacial surgical guides, and dental surgical guides. Sub-segmentation for implants include crani-maxillofacial implants, dental implants and orthopedic implants.

Based on segmentation by type, Healthcare 3D Printing market include electron beam melting, laser beam melting, photopolymerisation and droplet deposition. Photopolymerisation includes digital light processing (DLP), stereolithography and two-photon polymerization (TPP). Droplet deposition includes inkjet printing (IJP), fused deposition modeling (FDM) and multiphase jet solidification (MJS). Based on segmentation by raw materials, Healthcare 3D Printing market include ceramics, metals, polymers and biological cells.

Geographically, Healthcare 3D Printing market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America is a dominant market worldwide owing to rise in healthcare expenditure, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and rise in investment in R&D facilities. APAC market is expected to gain a positive traction owing to enhancement in healthcare infrastructure and increase in healthcare expenditures in the dominant regions of APAC market.

The key players in the Healthcare 3D Printing market include Nano3D Biosciences, Reninshaw, Digilab, Aspect Biosystems, BioBots, Bio3D Technologies, Luxexcel, Oceanz, Oceanz, Materialise, Stratasys, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, TeVido BioDevices, Cyfuse Biomedical, 3Dynamics Systems, Envision TEC, 3D Biotek, 3D Systems.

Syringe based

Magnetic Levitation

Laser based

Inkjet based

Stereolithography (SLA)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Other

Biosensors

Pharmaceutical

Prosthetics

Implants

Tissue

Dental

