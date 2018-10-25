TENS Machine Manufacturing Market Lucrative Opportunites across Various Sectors

​TENS Machine Manufacturing Market is the technology in which the electric current generated by the TENS device is used to stimulate the nerves and minimize pains associated with those nerves. TENS technology covers the entire frequencies of transcutaneously utilized currents that are useful in nerve excitation.

TENS Machine Manufacturing Market machine is a small, portable device which comprises current impulse regulating system and a number of electrode patches (usually one to four). The TENS machine is used with two methods: high frequency method and low frequency method. At the high frequency method, the device is operated at approximately 90-130 Hz and at low frequency method; it is operated at 2-5 Hz. When the electric current is passed through skin, it interferes with and stops pain messages travelled to the brain. This principle is based on gate therapy of pain. The TENS machine is used for 15 – 20 minutes per session; depends on the site and intensity of pain.

TENS Machine Manufacturing Market: Segmentation

The market of TENS machine is segmented on the basis of applications, such as, back pain, labor pain, sport injuries, arthritis, neck pain, knee pain, tendinitis and cancer pain. Additionally, it has also found its applications in the treatment of sudden pain (cramps) and neurological pain. The market is also segmented on the basis of brands available in the market, such as, digital TENS machine, Pro TENS machine, NeuroTrac TENS machine, SportsMed Pro EMS and TENS machine, PainEze plus TENS machine, WiTouch Pro Wireless TENS machine and others.

Additionally, the market is segmented on the basis of geography, such as, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). At present, North America and Europe are currently the top markets worldwide, owing to growing prevalence of pain related disorders and technological advancemans. However, Asia-Pacific and some countries in the RoW are poised for healthy growth and will also prove to be profitable markets.

Get accurate market forecast and analysis on the TENS Machine Manufacturing Market. Request a sample to stay abreast on the key trends impacting this market :

​http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11879

The market of TENS Machine Manufacturing Market machine is anticipated to show lucrative growth during the forecast period from 2016 to 2023. The growth of this market is likely to support by the key factors such as increasing number of pain injuries and technological advancements. Large number of exercise associated muscle spasms is considered as an important driver of this market. For instance, according to the study conducted by the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, 67% of triatheletes were suffered from exercise-associated muscle cramps (EAMC).

Out of this, 50% were runners, whereas 15% were bikers. In order to treat these cramps, TENS machine technology is considered as the important technique. Moreover, with the increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, the population living with chronic pain is also increasing. These increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are likely to support the growth of this market. Additionally, with the growing technological advantages, the global population has witnessed awareness about this technology since past one to two years.

This increased awareness is likely to contribute in the growth of the market in the near future. On the other hand, major restraints include high cost of the device and threat of misuse and risks associated with it. The price of the TENS machine ranges from USD 170 to USD 400. This high price is the key restraint that limits its applications in pain management.

TENS Machine Manufacturing Market: Key Players

Major players engaged in the development and commercialization of the TENS device include Verity Medical Ltd., PainEze, DJO Global, truMedic, Prospera, and Tens Pros amongst others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.