4D Printing Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Analysis Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

4D Printing is the progression of developing new dimensional structure by subjecting 3D printed model in the presence of external forces like temperature or light. Shape memory polymers are the most common materials which undergoes five steps to convert into the desired output. Hydrogels which are soft and having rigid structures are more straightforward to use for developing 4D objects. In general, 4D printing is obtained by adding an extra code while 3D printing process is going on. The coding consists of information regarding shape, angle, and dimensions of the required object. The output shape will be in the form of layers where memory is entrapped and help in predict how the way will change when subjected to external sources like heat or water.

The significant advantage of using 4D printing process is large 3D objects can be created which cannot be obtained from regular 3D printers. Through 4D printing, manufacturers can create the first form of smaller objects and provides step by step layer of more massive objects in the secondary form. 4D printing can convert the 2D surface into a 3D structure which helps in building infrastructure. This process could be implemented in war zone areas or disaster areas thereby preventing time and money.

Rising demand for innovation in 3D applications, increasing investments in research and development for developing infrastructures using 4D printing are primarily driving the market. Lack of technical knowledge and high development cost are hampering the market growth.

Major Key players

Stratasys Ltd. (U.S),

Hewlett Packard Corp. (U.S.),

3D Systems Corporation (U.S.),

ExOne Co. (U.S.),

Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.),

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (U.S.),

Materialise NV (Belgium),

Dassault Systèmes SA (France)

are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global 4D Printing Market.

According to MRFR, the global 4D printing market is expected to grow at USD ~162 Million by 2023, at ~39% of CAGR between 2019 and 2023.

Drivers and restraints

Researches constantly trying to update 4D technology helps the market

Researchers have developed an updated technology called 4D printing, which involves state-of-the-art self-assembling materials. It is predicted that 4D printing could replace 3D printing in coming years as continuous technological developments and innovation are the current norms shaping the positive outlook of the market.

Diverse range of applications of 4D printing augments its demand

The self-transformation ability of the material aids in seeking a wide range of applications in various industries. Key players in numerous industries are already on the way to develop 4D printing technology to suit their applications. For instance, Airbus SAS (France) is currently developing a technology that can cool its jet engines using smart material that reacts to temperature.

High price to be an impeding factor in the market growth

Although there are a number of fueling the market, exorbitant expenses involved in developing smart materials will be a cause for worry researchers. However, 4D printing is touted to be the next big thing in coming years, and any investment in it will be low-risk. Investors realize this factor and continuously set efforts to update the technology. These factors will certainly create a market with great growth potential.

Regional Analysis

The regions where 4D printing market is flourishing are Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe and the Rest of the World.

MRFR experts assert that North America is all set to lead the global 4D printing market on account of technological advancements in 3D printing and also adoption of 3D printing on a large scale. Furthermore, the mentioned technological development soar high on the back of high investments in research and development (R&D) that in turn, bodes well with the market growth in the region.

The Europe region is expected to have the second biggest market share globally due to massive demand from industries such as military & defense, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Additionally, the latent scope for product development and innovation is likely to supplement the market demand during the foreseeable future.

4D printing being a niche technology thrives in the APAC region. The market in the region has expanded considerably owing to growing focus on achieving a sustainable environment. The market in the region also presents an array of opportunities for market players striving to take advantage of the untapped potential the region seems to possess.

Market Segmentation

The 4D printing market is segmented based on application and region.

The application segment consists of aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive, construction, clothing, utility, and others. In aerospace and defense, various research centers such as NASA are working over 4D printing technology to develop new products.

The 4D printing technology has contributed massively to the field of healthcare. For instance, to minimize the procedures involved surgeries, doctors now use 4D printing to put self-transforming components into the patient’s body. This enables easy treatment of any abnormality.

