Digiarty 2018 Halloween Sale: 75% off Coupon Code for 4-in-1 Software Pack

Check out the Features of Discounted Products:

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum – digitizing DVDs with level-3 hardware acceleration

For personal fair use, this top-notch tool can help rip a home-made or store-bought DVD to MP4, AVI, WMV, or other video audio formats, to address different user needs. Also, it is built with hundreds of optimized presets for all prevailing devices, such as, iPhone Xs and iPhone XR, in case users need to transfer DVDs to mobiles. Fast DVD ripping speed is another reason for its popularity. With the release of v8.8.0, it becomes the first and sole DVD ripper supporting level-3 hardware acceleration which leverages GPUs during decoding, processing, and encoding.

WinX DVD Copy Pro – with complete and flexible DVD backup modes

Focusing on DVD backup, it offers 3 full DVD disc backup solutions, 4 DVD title backup solutions, and 2 bonus burning features. Specifically, it empowers users to clone a DVD to a blank DVD, ISO image or VIDEO_TS folder at 1:1 ratio, copy a title as a single MPEG2 file, copy certain DVD chapters, extract video or audio only, mount ISO to virtual drive, and burn ISO/DVD folder to DVD disc.

VideoProc – additional with video editing, processing and recording features

As the enhanced version of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, it has improved and added quite a lot of features. Not only can it convert and compress video, but also it is able to cut, crop, merge, split, rotate, deshake, and denoise video, remove fisheye effect, add special effect, adjust brightness, create fast or slow motion video, convert DVD and audio, download video or music from more sites, record screen and webcam, and more.

WinX MediaTrans – the first and the only iOS file manager free from iTunes and components

This software is designed to transfer photos, videos, music, ebooks and more files between iPhone/iPad/iPod and PC computer, decode iTunes purchases, encrypt photos and videos with customized password, make favorite songs as iPhone ringtones, convert iOS-incompatible video to MP4 and audio to MP3 during PC-to-iPhone transfer, and so on.

